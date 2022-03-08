Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Cathrine Eaton – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
James Miller - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Kaison West - Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.