Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Gregory – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Ryan Jackson – Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Sanquan Seegars – Gray Court
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Shayla Webb - Laurens
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
