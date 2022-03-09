Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kelly Ball – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
George Scurry - Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.