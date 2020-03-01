Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Randy James – Laurens
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Robert Coleman II – Greenwood
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Ervin Coleman Jr. – Fountain Inn
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree
Benjamin Griffin – Laurens
Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol
Charles Whitmire – Laurens
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Melissa Williamson – Clinton
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
