Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Collins – Anderson
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Accessory / Accessory before the fact to a Felony, general provision (violent if violent Felony)
Bryan Bouslay Jr. – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Kelia Brown – Laurens
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Shametra Davis – Greenville
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Ervin Freeman Jr. – Fountain Inn
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree
Marquis McGowan – Clinton
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Lacory Miller – Laurens
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Matthew Tripp – Clinton
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
