Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

James Collins – Anderson

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Accessory / Accessory before the fact to a Felony, general provision (violent if violent Felony)

Bryan Bouslay Jr. – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree

Kelia Brown – Laurens

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Shametra Davis – Greenville

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Ervin Freeman Jr. – Fountain Inn

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree

Marquis McGowan – Clinton

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Lacory Miller – Laurens

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Matthew Tripp – Clinton

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature