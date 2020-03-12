Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Anthony Wolfe – Clinton

Kidnapping / Kidnapping

Kidnapping / Kidnapping

Kidnapping / Kidnapping

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Assault / Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Robbery / Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Robbery / Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Weapons / Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Weapons / Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Doejay Allen – Fountain Inn

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

James Bailey – Clinton

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Charli Chasteen – Honea Path

Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense

Fred Cogsdill – Clinton

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree

Christopher Coward – Honea Path

Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Eric Cunningham – Clinton

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Quontavious Davis – Clinton

Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol

Gary Demerest III – Belton

Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense

Jacob Farrow – Ware Shoals

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Amanda Gleason – Honea Path

Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 3rd or sub. (Fel., 25Y to 30Y)

Garry Hanna – Murrells Inlet

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Ashley Hays – Gray Court

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Harald Hines Jr. – Fountain Inn

Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Dwight Kinard – Clinton

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

Alexis Kinley – Greer

Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense

Patricia Merchant – Laurens

Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Tomica Reed – Greenwood

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation

Traffic / Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Alanna Sanders – Fountain Inn

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Alana Teasley – Gray Court

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Adrianna Tims – Honea Path

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Brian Wright – Joanna

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

Deanna Wright – Clinton

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Tyrez Young – Laurens

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Chase Zucchi – Honea Path

Escape / Escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense