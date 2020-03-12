Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Wolfe – Clinton
Kidnapping / Kidnapping
Kidnapping / Kidnapping
Kidnapping / Kidnapping
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Assault / Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Robbery / Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Robbery / Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Weapons / Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Weapons / Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Doejay Allen – Fountain Inn
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
James Bailey – Clinton
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Charli Chasteen – Honea Path
Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
Fred Cogsdill – Clinton
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Christopher Coward – Honea Path
Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Eric Cunningham – Clinton
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Quontavious Davis – Clinton
Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol
Gary Demerest III – Belton
Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
Jacob Farrow – Ware Shoals
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Amanda Gleason – Honea Path
Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 3rd or sub. (Fel., 25Y to 30Y)
Garry Hanna – Murrells Inlet
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Ashley Hays – Gray Court
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Harald Hines Jr. – Fountain Inn
Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Dwight Kinard – Clinton
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Alexis Kinley – Greer
Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
Patricia Merchant – Laurens
Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Tomica Reed – Greenwood
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
Traffic / Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Alanna Sanders – Fountain Inn
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Alana Teasley – Gray Court
Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Adrianna Tims – Honea Path
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Brian Wright – Joanna
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Deanna Wright – Clinton
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Tyrez Young – Laurens
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Chase Zucchi – Honea Path
Escape / Escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
