Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Stanley Jones – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Demetrius Massey – Greenville
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Angel Miles – Gray Court
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
