Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Stanley Jones – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Demetrius Massey – Greenville

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Angel Miles – Gray Court

Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less