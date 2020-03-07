Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Erracrice Stroud – Laurens
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Traffic / Violation of Beginner Permit
Kimberly Clark – Laurens
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Christopher Clifton – Gray Court
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Darren Davis – Mountville
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Tyriece Grant – Cross Hill
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Devante Kennedy – Bishopville
Traffic / Reckless Driving
Mark Payton – Waterloo
School / Nonstudent interfering, disrupting, or disturbing schools
