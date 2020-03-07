Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Erracrice Stroud – Laurens

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Traffic / Violation of Beginner Permit

 

Kimberly Clark – Laurens

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

 

Christopher Clifton – Gray Court

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Darren Davis – Mountville

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Tyriece Grant – Cross Hill

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

 

Devante Kennedy – Bishopville

Traffic / Reckless Driving

 

Mark Payton – Waterloo

School / Nonstudent interfering, disrupting, or disturbing schools