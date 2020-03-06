Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Cynthia Hiott – Gray Court
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Abuse / knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult
Ryeisha Byrd – Cross Hill
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Jeremy Dearing – Greer
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Connie Duncan – Centerville, Ala.
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Jose Hernandez – Laurens
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Patricia Johnson – Honea Path
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Sade Johnson – Gray Court
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Jon Murdock – Gray Court
Abuse / knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
