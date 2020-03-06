Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Cynthia Hiott – Gray Court

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Abuse / knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult

Ryeisha Byrd – Cross Hill

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Jeremy Dearing – Greer

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Connie Duncan – Centerville, Ala.

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

Jose Hernandez – Laurens

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Patricia Johnson – Honea Path

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Sade Johnson – Gray Court

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Jon Murdock – Gray Court

Abuse / knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined