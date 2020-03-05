Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Abdul Aaron – Laurens
Drugs / Trafficking in cocaine, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Keivonda Attaway – Laurens
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Traffic / Child passenger restraint system Article violation
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Franklin Bulow – Laurens
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
Resisting arrest
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Chad Burnette – Piedmont
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Resisting / Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Meredith Haithcock – Laurens
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Eric Hill – Clinton
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Resisting / Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Roy Irby – Gray Court
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Josh Kane – Laurens
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Walker Kirkparick – Ellonburg
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Anthony Lee – Fountain Inn
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Salena Mosley – Greenwood
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Rico Pulley – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
