Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Abdul Aaron – Laurens

Drugs / Trafficking in cocaine, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense

Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Keivonda Attaway – Laurens

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Traffic / Child passenger restraint system Article violation

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Franklin Bulow – Laurens

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

Resisting arrest

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Chad Burnette – Piedmont

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Resisting / Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Meredith Haithcock – Laurens

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

Eric Hill – Clinton

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Resisting / Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest

Roy Irby – Gray Court

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Josh Kane – Laurens

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Walker Kirkparick – Ellonburg

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Anthony Lee – Fountain Inn

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

 

Salena Mosley – Greenwood

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Rico Pulley – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree