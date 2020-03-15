Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Donna Miller – Clinton

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle

Drugs/ Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub. (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3778)

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense

Drugs / Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense

Keyoka Blair – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Traffic / Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Traffic / Disregarding stop sign

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Colin Bratkowski – Laurens

Larceny / Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Shykeem Cook – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Autavia Ellis – Laurens

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Jermaine Hendrix – Greenville

Disorderly Conduct

Christopher Knight – Laurens

Burglary / Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree

Burglary / Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

James Long Jr. – Laurens

Pedestrian / Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

Traffic / Pedestrians on highways

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Melody Pyles – Gray Court

Vehicle / Use of vehicle without permission for temp. purpose only, unconnected to other crime

 