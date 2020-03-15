Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Donna Miller – Clinton
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle
Drugs/ Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub. (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3778)
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
Drugs / Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense
Keyoka Blair – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Traffic / Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Traffic / Disregarding stop sign
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Colin Bratkowski – Laurens
Larceny / Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Shykeem Cook – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Autavia Ellis – Laurens
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Jermaine Hendrix – Greenville
Disorderly Conduct
Christopher Knight – Laurens
Burglary / Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree
Burglary / Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
James Long Jr. – Laurens
Pedestrian / Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Traffic / Pedestrians on highways
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Melody Pyles – Gray Court
Vehicle / Use of vehicle without permission for temp. purpose only, unconnected to other crime
