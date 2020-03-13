Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Virginia Ryall – Gastonia, N.C.
Assault / Attempted Murder
Kidnapping / Conspiracy to commit kidnapping, if sentenced for murder
Cameron Barker – Clinton
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
Stephen Case – Clinton
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
David Choquette – Clemson
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Dean Dalenko – Fountain Inn
Domestic / Violation of permanent restraining order (misdemeanor underlying conviction)
Randy Edwards – Cross Hill
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Marquis Ellis – Clinton
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Michael Golden – Waterloo
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
James Johnson – Cross Hill
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Sarah Laming – Fountain Inn
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Ryan Miller – Clinton
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Willie Pulley – Mountville
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Aaron Simmons – Greenville
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Tiesha Young – Laurens
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
