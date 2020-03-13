Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Virginia Ryall – Gastonia, N.C.

Assault / Attempted Murder

Kidnapping / Conspiracy to commit kidnapping, if sentenced for murder

Cameron Barker – Clinton

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more

Stephen Case – Clinton

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

David Choquette – Clemson

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Dean Dalenko – Fountain Inn

Domestic / Violation of permanent restraining order (misdemeanor underlying conviction)

Randy Edwards – Cross Hill

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

Marquis Ellis – Clinton

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Michael Golden – Waterloo

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

James Johnson – Cross Hill

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Sarah Laming – Fountain Inn

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Ryan Miller – Clinton

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Willie Pulley – Mountville

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

Aaron Simmons – Greenville

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Tiesha Young – Laurens

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct