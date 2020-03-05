Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Robert Watts – Clinton

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Traffic / Reckless Driving

Brittany Campbell – Waterloo

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Dashun Dogan – Greenville

Weapons / Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle

Weapons / Unlawful transportation of machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle

Michael Ford – Fountain Inn

Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense

Larceny / Affixing fraudulent product code, 1st offense

Steven Frazier – Clinton

Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Christian Gibson – Gray Court

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Jeremy Lee – Greenville

Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Koliaya Terry – Columbia

Sex / Indecent exposure

Xaincantis Watts – Cross Hill

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Billy Williams – Piedmont

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle