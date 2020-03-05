Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Watts – Clinton
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Traffic / Reckless Driving
Brittany Campbell – Waterloo
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Dashun Dogan – Greenville
Weapons / Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle
Weapons / Unlawful transportation of machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle
Michael Ford – Fountain Inn
Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
Larceny / Affixing fraudulent product code, 1st offense
Steven Frazier – Clinton
Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Christian Gibson – Gray Court
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Jeremy Lee – Greenville
Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Koliaya Terry – Columbia
Sex / Indecent exposure
Xaincantis Watts – Cross Hill
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Billy Williams – Piedmont
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
