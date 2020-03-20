Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Timothy McKee – Laurens
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Octavaius Goodjion – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace
Diane Heilman – Gray Court
-Breach of peace
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.