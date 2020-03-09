Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Darrell Ellason – Simpsonville

Breach / Breach of DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense peace, nonaggravated in nature

Traffic / Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

Butch Brown – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Cameron Butler – Laurens

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Nikki Fields – Simpsonville

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Timmothy Lewis – Fountain Inn

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Ashley Oxner – Clinton

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Phillip Watson – Greenville

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense