Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Darrell Ellason – Simpsonville
Breach / Breach of DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense peace, nonaggravated in nature
Traffic / Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
Butch Brown – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Cameron Butler – Laurens
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Nikki Fields – Simpsonville
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Timmothy Lewis – Fountain Inn
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Ashley Oxner – Clinton
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Phillip Watson – Greenville
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.