Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Aaron Waters – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 3rd or sub. Offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Derrick Herbert – Gray Court
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Jeffery Sullivan – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Carl May – Waterloo
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. Offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
