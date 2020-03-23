Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Aaron Waters – Clinton

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 3rd or sub. Offense

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

Derrick Herbert – Gray Court

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense

Jeffery Sullivan – Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Carl May – Waterloo

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. Offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense