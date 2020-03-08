Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daniel Barker – Enoree
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Haley Poole – Joanna
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
