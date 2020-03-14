Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Trevor Curry – Greenville

Traffic / Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Alcohol / Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol

Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate

Traffic / Window tinting or sunscreening, operating vehicle in violation of regulations

Traffic / Failure to give or giving improper turn signal, stop signal, etc.

Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation

Gina Greene – Laurens

Minor / Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Vera Johnson – Columbia

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation

Mary Justice – Russellville, Ky.

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Christopher Simmons – Gray Court

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request