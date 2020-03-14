Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Trevor Curry – Greenville
Traffic / Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Alcohol / Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol
Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
Traffic / Window tinting or sunscreening, operating vehicle in violation of regulations
Traffic / Failure to give or giving improper turn signal, stop signal, etc.
Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
Gina Greene – Laurens
Minor / Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Vera Johnson – Columbia
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
Mary Justice – Russellville, Ky.
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Christopher Simmons – Gray Court
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.