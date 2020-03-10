Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Deborah Morgan – Greenwood
Assault / Attempted Murder
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Domestic / Violation of court order of protection
James Dwyer Jr. – Sumter
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Stephen McMurtury – Laurens
Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
