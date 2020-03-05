Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Jason Medlin – Simpsonville

Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

De’Ondre Kinard – Waterloo

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

Anthony Lee II – Fountain Inn

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Emily Nickles – Ware Shoals

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Juan Taylor – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature