Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Medlin – Simpsonville
Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
De’Ondre Kinard – Waterloo
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Anthony Lee II – Fountain Inn
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Emily Nickles – Ware Shoals
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Juan Taylor – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
