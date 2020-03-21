Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Driggers – Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Trespassing / Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Gerald Smith – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Heather Wymer – Gray Court
-Trespassing
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
