Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Darlene Speaks - Clinton
-Domestic violence, 3rd degree
-Resisting arrest
Martin Bailey - Clinton
-Unlawful communication
Travis McGee - Clinton
-Domestic violence, third degree
