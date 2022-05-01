Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Darlene Speaks - Clinton

-Domestic violence, 3rd degree

-Resisting arrest

 

Martin Bailey - Clinton

-Unlawful communication 

 

Travis McGee - Clinton

-Domestic violence, third degree

 