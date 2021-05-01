Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mack Emory – Cross Hill
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Daquan Green – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Prince Peterson – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Antwan Moody - Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Brandy Young - Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.