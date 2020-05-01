Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Ricky Briscoe – Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

- Public disorderly conduct

Benjamin Crowell – Waterloo

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Christopher Davis – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Ealwinne Richard - Laurens

- Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense