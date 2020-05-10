Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shawn Mcalister – Enoree
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Stephen Quinn - Enoree
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
- Financial Transaction Card Theft
- Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
- Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
- Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
- Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
- Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Zachary Taylor - Enoree
- Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.