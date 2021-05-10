Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Raven Harrington – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
Daniel Ivey - Ware Shoals
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of children
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of children
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of children
Richard Mathers - Joanna
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Cruelty to children
-Cruelty to children
Ashley Roach - Waterloo
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of children
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of children
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of children
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II
Hannah Branham - Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of children
