Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christal Nelson – Joanna
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Tyler Petty - Mountville
-Domestic violence, 2nd degree
Naizajan Walker - Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Manuf., Poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II
-Attempted murder
-Poss. of weapon during violent crime
Earl Barlow III - Laurens
-Grand larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Jasmine Tribble - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
