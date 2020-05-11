Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ashley Bagwell – Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Carrie Conner - Joanna
- Trespassing
Katie Obrien - Laurens
- Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Philip Sieniarecki - Laurens
- Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 2nd offense
