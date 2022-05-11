Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jami Burke – Gray Court
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Sharell Cates - Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Trey Hart - Gray Court
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.