Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Justice Dobbins – Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

 

Tiara Hall – Gray Court

-Public disorderly conduct

-Giving false information to law enforcement

 

Derek Smiley – Cross Hill

-Assault and battery 2nd degree

 