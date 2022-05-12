Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
George Livingston – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Ernest Myrick - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
Gregory Bridges - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Deangelo Davies - Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Gary Henry - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Blake Hess - Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Eirick Vance - Clinton
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
