Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Johnny Hughes – Ware Shoals

-Littering exceeding 500 lbs.

 

Brandon Bedenbaugh – Joanna

-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000

-Criminal conspiracy

 

Scott Curtis – Clinton

-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent

 

Harley Long - Joanna

-Knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult

 

John Long - Joanna

-Knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult

 

Jamerica Redd - Clinton

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 