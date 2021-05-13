Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Johnny Hughes – Ware Shoals
-Littering exceeding 500 lbs.
Brandon Bedenbaugh – Joanna
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000
-Criminal conspiracy
Scott Curtis – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
Harley Long - Joanna
-Knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult
John Long - Joanna
-Knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult
Jamerica Redd - Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
