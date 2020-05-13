Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jerry Brown – Cross Hill
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder
Kaleb Chalmers – Greenwood
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Trafficking in Heroin, morphine, etc., 28 g or more
Jesse Harper – Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Emily Nickles - Ware Shoals
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Katherine Whatley - Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
William Whatley - Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Marie Sanders - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Lazriq Walker - Gray Court
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.