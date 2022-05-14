Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ian Hudson - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Christopher Johnson - Laurens
-Driving vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Window tinting or sunscreening, installation, sale, or certificate violation, professional
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Violation of Beginner Permit
Matthew Allen - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Anthony Anderson - Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Anthony Massey - Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Latrelle McDowell - Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Felicia Mull - Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.