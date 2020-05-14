Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lora Brown – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
William Godfrey – Enoree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Dejarvious Jones – Laurens
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Kidnapping
Barry Cato - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Eric Cunningham - Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Daphane Mims - Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
