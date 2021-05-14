Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dikerius Davis – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Zedemiah James – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Corneilus Evans – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Andrew Wait - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Corey White - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
