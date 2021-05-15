Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jermaine Gary – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Laura Kempster – Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Tina Sanders-Tew – Ware Shoals
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Robert Grant Jr. - Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Tami Woods - Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
