Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ian Hudson – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
June Merryman-West - Clinton
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
Sheppard Scott - Clinton
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Jason Applewhite - Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Roger Edwards Jr. - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Jeremy James - Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Jose Sop - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Hunting, fishing, or taking fish or wildlife without license, tag or stamp
Joseph Utley - Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
