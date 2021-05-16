Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
George Tipton – Gray Court
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Cole Rangel – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Lashunda Simpson – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
