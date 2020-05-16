Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derrick Wilson – Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Donald Disbrow – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Kenyetta Samuel – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.