Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bobby Gregory Jr. – Joanna
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Christopher Mcgaha - Gray Court
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.