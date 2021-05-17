Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kellen Ross – Laurens
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Adam Nobles – Laurens
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Shelly Ray – Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
