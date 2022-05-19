Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
George Freeman – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Angel Craven - Gray Court
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of less than $5,000
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals
Billy Roberts - Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
