Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Audra Hilton – Enoree
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Stephen Beaty – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container
Scottie Burkhalter - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Lonnie Hill - Laurens
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 3rd degree (Bodily injury results)
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Virginia Howard - Clinton
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Karrissa Jones - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Christopher Turner - Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Attempts to burn, willful and malicious
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.