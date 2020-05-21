Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dorthea Barnette – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle
-Failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.