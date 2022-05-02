Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Marco Cunningham – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Montrarious Bailey - Laurens
-Attempted Murder
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Discharging firearm in the city
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Nicholas Franks - Clinton
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Courtney Galloway - Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Vadis Greene - Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Zikevious Rice - Laurens
-Attempted Murder
-Discharging firearm in the city
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
Shyheen Taylor - Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
