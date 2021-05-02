Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

William Bingham III – Gray Court

-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice

-Entering or attempt to enter house or vessel without breaking with intent to steal

 

Daniel Eustace – Clinton

-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

 

Wesley Mcferrin – Clinton

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st 

 

Dashua Reeder - Clinton

-Criminal sexual conduct - Second degree

 