Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Bingham III – Gray Court
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
-Entering or attempt to enter house or vessel without breaking with intent to steal
Daniel Eustace – Clinton
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Wesley Mcferrin – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Dashua Reeder - Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct - Second degree
