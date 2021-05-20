Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Dawkins – Clinton
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Jason West – Clinton
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
