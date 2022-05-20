Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christy Edge – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Mckayla Elwood - Gray Court
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Joshua Taylor - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jeremiah Wyatt - Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
James Oshields - Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
