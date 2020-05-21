Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Eric Hill – Clinton
-Common law robbery, strong arm robbery
-Criminal sexual conduct - First degree
-Kidnapping
Roger Knight - Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
